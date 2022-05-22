McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,065 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $228,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.91. 3,208,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,796. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

