MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis decreased their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a report on Saturday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.15.

MediWound stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $60.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 88.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

