Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of MESO opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $456.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.05.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 982.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mesoblast by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 179,499 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

