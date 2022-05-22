Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,622.00

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $15,622.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

