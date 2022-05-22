Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $226.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.33.

Shares of MAA opened at $175.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.64 and a 200 day moving average of $207.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $156.77 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after purchasing an additional 289,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,403,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

