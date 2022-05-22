Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $687.00

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 687 ($8.47) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.63). Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.47), with a volume of 16,158 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 687 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 687. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Company Profile (LON:MLC)
