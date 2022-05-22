Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion.

MITEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA cut Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of MITEY stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

