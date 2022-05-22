Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
