Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after buying an additional 440,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,882,000 after buying an additional 1,206,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 373,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after buying an additional 159,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

