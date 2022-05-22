MKT Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,140,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.42. 15,650,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,522,512. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $186.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

