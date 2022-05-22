MONK One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,522.00 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $14,522.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013440 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002257 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.