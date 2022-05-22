MONK Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $9,546.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

