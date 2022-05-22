Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches Market Cap of $102.37 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $102.37 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.61 or 0.00081651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.92 or 0.22359282 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00488338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033342 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,338,440 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,084 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars.

