Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $324.07

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 324.07 ($3.99) and traded as low as GBX 288 ($3.55). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.60), with a volume of 346,142 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.31) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 433 ($5.34).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 323.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of £833.28 million and a PE ratio of 11.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a GBX 5.90 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.86), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($217,031.85).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

