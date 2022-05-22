Morgan Stanley Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $17.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BASE. Barclays reduced their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $1,244,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

