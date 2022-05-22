Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.88 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.55.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $210.28 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $199.24 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.21.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

