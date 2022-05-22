MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.1% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.08 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

