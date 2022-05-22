MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($230.21) to €232.00 ($241.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($183.33) to €178.00 ($185.42) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($255.21) to €255.00 ($265.63) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.67.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $97.07 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. MTU Aero Engines’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.