Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.25

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.25 and traded as high as C$12.66. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$12.28, with a volume of 149,873 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.48%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

