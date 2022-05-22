Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires 107,215 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,215 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Yum China worth $13,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

