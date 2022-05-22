Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29,161 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.6% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $104,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $920.78.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total value of $21,695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $45.52 on Friday, hitting $663.90. The company had a trading volume of 48,195,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,001,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $929.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $965.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $687.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $571.22 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

