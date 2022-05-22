Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $25.23 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,949 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,539,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after buying an additional 213,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,998,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,348,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

