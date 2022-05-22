National Bankshares Raises K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$12.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNT. Scotiabank upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight Capital upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
