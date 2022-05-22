Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

