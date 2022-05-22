Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $159 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.60. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $85,646 over the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

