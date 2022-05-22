Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTZ stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.65. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

