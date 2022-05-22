Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NLLSF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nel ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Nel ASA to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

