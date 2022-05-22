Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $5.53 on Friday. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. Research analysts expect that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc (Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.