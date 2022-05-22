Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $5.53 on Friday. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
