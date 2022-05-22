Nestree Price Reaches $0.0211 on Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $53.15 million and approximately $561,494.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,389.66 or 1.00122721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00016276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

