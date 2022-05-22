NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives $14.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

NPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $148.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a negative net margin of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NeuroPace by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 52.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

