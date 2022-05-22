NEXT (NEXT) Market Cap Reaches $372,126.92

NEXT (NEXT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. NEXT has a market cap of $372,126.92 and $735.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00235489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00016923 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002915 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

