NEXT (NEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $374,704.19

NEXT (NEXT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. NEXT has a total market cap of $374,704.19 and approximately $738.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00240226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002903 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars.

