NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after buying an additional 484,081 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after buying an additional 253,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.22. 9,747,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,518,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

