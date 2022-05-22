Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 8,360 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

NYSE KO traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $60.98. 29,126,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,194,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

