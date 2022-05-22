North American Construction Group Ltd. Purchases 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.87 per share, with a total value of C$303,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$303,021.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.51 per share, with a total value of C$296,229.54.

On Wednesday, May 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.80 per share, with a total value of C$301,688.32.

On Friday, May 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$298,158.64.

On Wednesday, May 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.59 per share, with a total value of C$297,761.36.

On Monday, May 9th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$290,302.81.

On Friday, May 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 9,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.57 per share, with a total value of C$140,090.40.

On Wednesday, May 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.71 per share, with a total value of C$300,011.34.

On Monday, May 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.77 per share, with a total value of C$301,180.26.

On Friday, April 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$163,017.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.01 per share, with a total value of C$180,095.00.

NOA stock opened at C$15.64 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$14.75 and a one year high of C$22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.79 million and a PE ratio of 10.65.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5035804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

