Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Novartis by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Novartis stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

