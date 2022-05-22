O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,385 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Popular worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Popular by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,378,000 after purchasing an additional 427,546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Popular by 2,876.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 339,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Popular by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,049,000 after acquiring an additional 273,996 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Popular by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after acquiring an additional 173,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

In related news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BPOP opened at $76.96 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.