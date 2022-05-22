O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,897,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $186.35 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

