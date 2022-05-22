O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 375.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $192.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day moving average of $228.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

