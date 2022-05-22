O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.