O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $586,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

NYSE:CRM opened at $159.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,032,562 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

