Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 336.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.26 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

