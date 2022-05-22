Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.12. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market cap of C$11.61 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.
Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)
