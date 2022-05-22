Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.12. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market cap of C$11.61 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

