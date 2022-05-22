Oikos (OKS) Market Cap Tops $438,204.06

Oikos (OKS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oikos has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $438,204.06 and $55,527.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.01 or 0.09848504 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00475949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033558 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

