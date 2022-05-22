Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONBPP opened at $25.65 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

