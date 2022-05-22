Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OLK opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after buying an additional 1,253,464 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.6% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,318,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after buying an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

