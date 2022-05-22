Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.23, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

