ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE:ONON opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. ON has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ON will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ON by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ON by 638.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth $2,491,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

