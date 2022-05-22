Opium Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Opium has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $33,380.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.45 or 0.12717288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 392% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00473599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033942 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

