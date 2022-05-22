Options Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Options Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 23,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $116,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $32,264.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,970,434 shares in the company, valued at $56,058,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,612 shares of company stock worth $443,571. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.13. 892,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.45 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

