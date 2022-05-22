Options Solutions LLC Invests $515,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after buying an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

